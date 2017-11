The Magnolia Garden Club hosted a Veterans Day Program in Latta on Saturday morning in Latta’s Veterans Park. Several well-known local veterans including Carroll Allen, James Calvin McRae, Jerry Huggins, and Vicar Fred Gough participated in the program. The Latta High School Band also participated. The event was well-attended. More in The Dillon Herald next week.

