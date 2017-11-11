PHOTO GALLERY: Hogarama Benefits Feeding Program In Guatemala

HOGARAMA 2017 was held on Saturday, November 4th at the home of Madge Rogers in Dillon.

The event was presented by Feed My Sheep Guatemala, and all proceeds support a feeding program in San Luis, Guatemala. There was plenty of food and fun for everyone. The day included barbecue, funnel cakes, popcorn, facepainting, pony rides, games, and live music featuring Pastor Jim Owens of New Life Family Worship Center.

“Feed My Sheep Guatemala is committed to supporting New Life Feed My Sheep Church in San Luis, Guatemala by meeting the needs of the people in providing spiritual growth, a feeding program, medical attention and Christmas gifts,” according to their website, www.feedmysheepguatemala.com. It also states that the “vision at New Life Family Worship Center in Dillon is to provide spiritual growth as well as meals for those in need. (Their) goal is that each individual will be equipped with tools to serve others.”

PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD

