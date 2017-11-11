PHOTO GALLERY: Dr. Jerry Robertson Speaks At Pleasant Grove Homecoming

The members, past members, guests, and friends celebrated the 165th anniversary of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on Sunday, November 5, at 11:00 a.m. with homecoming services.

After the opening prelude, “Majesty,” Pastor Bert Petty welcomed everyone followed by announcements and the call to prayer.

The Adult Choir of the church led by Music Director Patsy Rogers presented a special song. The offertory hymn was “Victory in Jesus.”

Prayer was held before receiving the tithes and offerings that was followed by the Doxology. Leah M. Turner blessed the congregation with special music.

The homecoming sermon was conducted by Rev. Jerry Robertson who twice had served as an interim pastor for Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

After the invitational hymn, “I Surrender All”, the benediction was held followed by the postlude.

After the service everyone enjoyed fellowship and a delicious meal with all the trimmings including wonderful desserts.

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church is located at 1625 Hwy. 57 South, Dillon.

