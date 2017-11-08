Dillon County Veterans Day Ceremony Is Friday

The 2017 Dillon County Veterans Day ceremony will be held on Friday, November 10, at 11:00 a.m. at the Dillon City-County Complex (Veterans Square).
The agenda is as follows:
Welcome and Announcements: Mayor Todd Davis
Invocation: Dr. James Orr, Pyerian Baptist Church
National Anthem: Mrs. Lynn Bowman
Hosting Of The Flags
Pledge Of Allegiance: SFC (Ret)/DHS JROTC Randy Gray
VFW Scholarship-Mr. J. Reagan Walters
Introduction of Guest Speaker: M/SGT (Ret.) Jackie Thomas
Guest Speaker: SSG Neva McLaughlin
Laying of Memorial Wreath
2017 Veteran of the Year Award-To Be Presented by 2016 Recipient Bobby McLean
Taps: DHS Band (Kris Long)
Benediction/Blessing: Dr. James Orr
Guest Speaker
SSG Neva R. McLaughlin is a native of Dillon. She entered the U.S. Armyc on September 2004. She has served on three combat tours including one in Iraq and two in Afghanistan. She is currenly assigned as an instructor at the Petroleum and Water Department in Fort Lee, Virginia. She has received numerous awards and decorations.