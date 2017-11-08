Dillon County Veterans Day Ceremony Is Friday

The 2017 Dillon County Veterans Day ceremony will be held on Friday, November 10, at 11:00 a.m. at the Dillon City-County Complex (Veterans Square).

The agenda is as follows:

Welcome and Announcements: Mayor Todd Davis

Invocation: Dr. James Orr, Pyerian Baptist Church

National Anthem: Mrs. Lynn Bowman

Hosting Of The Flags

Pledge Of Allegiance: SFC (Ret)/DHS JROTC Randy Gray

VFW Scholarship-Mr. J. Reagan Walters

Introduction of Guest Speaker: M/SGT (Ret.) Jackie Thomas

Guest Speaker: SSG Neva McLaughlin

Laying of Memorial Wreath

2017 Veteran of the Year Award-To Be Presented by 2016 Recipient Bobby McLean

Taps: DHS Band (Kris Long)

Benediction/Blessing: Dr. James Orr

SSG Neva R. McLaughlin is a native of Dillon. She entered the U.S. Armyc on September 2004. She has served on three combat tours including one in Iraq and two in Afghanistan. She is currenly assigned as an instructor at the Petroleum and Water Department in Fort Lee, Virginia. She has received numerous awards and decorations.