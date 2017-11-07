Harbor Freight Expansion To Create More Than 500 New Jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Harbor Freight Tools, Dillon County’s largest employer, today announced a one million-square foot expansion of its East Coast distribution facility. This expansion is projected to create more than 500 new jobs, bringing the company’s total investment in South Carolina to more than $200 million.

Founded in 1977, Harbor Freight Tools is a family-owned national tool retailer based in Calabasas, Calif. With more than 800 stores nationwide and a new store opening approximately every three days, the company has more than 40 million customers.

This is the third expansion of the company’s distribution center; the first occurred in 2006, and another took place in 2014. Harbor Freight currently employs 650 people at its Dillon facility in positions ranging from managers to warehouse stockers; and, with this new expansion, the company will hire 500 more from Dillon County and the surrounding region. Work on the new project is expected to break ground by the end of 2017, with completion expected in early 2019.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. A $5 million Rural Infrastructure Grant was also awarded to Dillon County to assist with the costs of site preparation.