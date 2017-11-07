STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

C/A NO.2017-CP-17-543

2017-LP-1755

Road/Route US Route 301 (N. Richardson St.)

Project ID No. P032056

Tract 5

South Carolina Department of Transportation

Condemnor,

VS.

Hisa R. Arredondo, deceased, Claudie M. Arredondo,Isis Arredondo, Lydia Arredondo, Isaac Arredondo, Jr., David Arredondo, Arnold Arredondo, Lisa Arredondo, Jessie Arredondo, Linda Arredondo, Jamie Arredondo,

Landowner(s),

and

Farm Service Agency FKA Farmers Home Administration, Mortgagee,

Other Condemnee(s),

and

John Doe and Mary Roe, representing all unknown persons, having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in or to, or lien on the lands described herein, including all unknown heirs of Hisa R. Arredondo, deceased,

Unknown Claimant(s).

LIS PENDENS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Condemnor above named pursuant to the South Carolina Eminent Domain Procedures Act, Section 28-2-10, et seq., of the South Carolina Code of Laws, 1976, as amended, has brought an action against the Condemnee(s) above named to acquire the real property described herein for public purposes, to-wit:All that parcel or strip of land in fee simple, with improvements thereon, if any, containing 0.007 acre (294 square feet) of land and being described as follows: Within 55 feet of the survey centerline of US 301 (N. Richardson St.), on the left, between approximate survey stations 265+03 and 265+17. Tax Map Number104-08-14-016 The property sought herein is to be acquired for public purposes, more particularly for the construction of a section of US Route 301 (N. Richardson St.).

SUMMONS

AND

NOTICEOF FILING

TO: THE LANDOWNER(S), OTHER CONDEMNEE(S) AND UNKNOWN CLAIMANT(S) ABOVE NAMED:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED, advised and notified, that pursuant to the South Carolina Eminent Domain Procedures Act, Section 28-2-10, et seq., the within Condemnation Notice and Tender of Payment, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, has been filed with the Clerk of Court forDillon County. The purpose of this lawsuit is to enable the Condemnor, the South Carolina Department of Transportation, to acquire certain real property for its public purposes, as is more fully stated in the attached Condemnation Notice and Tender of Payment. Responsive pleadings to the Condemnation Notice and Tender of Payment are not necessary.

NOTICE OF ORDER

APPOINTING

GUARDIAN AD LITEM NISI

TO: THE CONDEMNEE(S) OR CLAIMANT(S) HEREIN, NAMES AND ADDRESSES UNKNOWN, INCLUDING ANY THEREOF WHO MAY BE MINORS OR UNDER

OTHER LEGAL DISABILITY, IF ANY, WHETHER RESIDENTS OR NON-RESIDENTS OF SOUTH CAROLINA AND TO THE NATURAL, GENERAL, TESTAMENTARY GUARDIAN OR COMMITTEE, OR OTHERWISE AND TO THE PERSON WITH WHOM THEY MAY RESIDE, IF ANY THERE BE:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the order appointing Isis Arredondo, Lydia Arredondo, Isaac Arredondo, Jr., David Arredondo, Arnold Arredondo, Lisa Arredondo, Jessie Arredondo, Linda Arredondo, Jamie Arredondo,, as Guardian ad Litem Nisi, for all persons whomsoever herein collectively designated as John Doe and Mary Roe, Condemnee(s) herein, names and addresses unknown, including any thereof who may be minors or under other legal disability, whether residents or non-residents of South Carolina, has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County.

YOU WILL FURTHER TAKE NOTICE that unless the said minors or persons under other legal disability, if any, or someone on their behalf or on behalf of any of them, shall within thirty (30) days after service of notice of this order upon them by publication, exclusive of the day of such service, procure to be appointed for them, or any of them, a Guardian ad Litem to represent them for the purposes of this action, the Condemnor will apply for an order making the appointment of said Guardian ad Litem Nisi absolute.

WILLCOX BY

Attorney for Condemnor (SCDOT)

MARK W. BUYCK, JR., ID #001060

PO BOX 1909

FLORENCE, SC 29503-1909

Telephone: 843-662-3258

Florence, South Carolina

October 25, 2017

BUYCK & WILLIAMS, P.A.