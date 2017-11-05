Services for Sandra Maureen Haley Hubbell was held 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Catfish Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held 6-8 p.m. Friday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Ms. Hubbell, 64, died Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at Oakview Park in Greenville, SC.

Born in Columbus, Mississippi, December 14, 1952, she was the daughter Maurine Moore Coleman and the late Vaughn Haley.

Survivors include her mother, Maurine M. Coleman of Latta; sisters, Mary Crump (Jim) of Summerville, Dana Fore (Michael) of Greenville, SC, and Debbie Edge (David) of Enterprise, AL; sister-in-law, Linda Haley of Columbus, Mississippi; numerous nieces and nephews.

Ms. Hubbell was preceded in death by her father, Vaughn Haley; step-father, Dan Coleman; and brother, Gary Haley.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.