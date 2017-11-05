Rev. Abraham Receives Honorary Doctoral Degree

Rev. Dr. Larry Abraham, Assistant Pastor of Poplar Creek Baptist Church in Lake View, SC received an Honorary Doctoral Degree in Philosophy, Ph.D. from E.L. Ford Theological Bible College in Lake View. The service was held October 22, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. at Poplar Creek Baptist Church, Lake View. Rev. Randolph Cribb is the pastor. Dr. Abraham also serves on the Dillon County Sheriff Department as Chief Deputy. Pictured are Mrs. Ann Sarwee, Dr. Eula B. Page, Rev. Christopher H. Daniels, Dr. Edward L. Ford, Rev. Dr. Larry Abraham, and Dr. Edward C. Ford. (Contributed Photo)