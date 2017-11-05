E. L. Ford Theological Bible College Re-Accredited

E. L. Ford Theological Bible College was recently re-accredited.

On October 20, 2017, Dr. John F. Scheel, Ph.D, the President of the Accrediting Commission International, Inc. of Beebe, Arkansas, attended the college at 103 West 11th Ave., Lake View.

Dr. Scheel travels worldwide accrediting schools that meet the necessary prerequisites. He inspected the college material and everything met the accreditation requirement.

In attendance was Dr. Edward L. Ford, Ph. D., President of College, Dr. John F. Scheel, Ph. D., President of ACI, Dr. Edward C. Ford, Ph. D, Dean of Students, Rev. Dr. John L. Davis, Chairman of the Board, and other board members were Rev. Christopher H. Daniels, Mrs. Elnora Jones, and Evang. Barbara Jones.

As of this date the college is accredited for the next seven years.

Dr. Ford and Dr. Scheel signed papers for the accreditation certificate.



Dr. Ford and Dr. Scheel sign papers for the accreditation certificate. (Contributed Photo)