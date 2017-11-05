The Rebecca Pickens Chapter of the NSDAR which was organized in 1916 can still be proud of its membership, some of whom live as far away as Texas.

On September 12, 2017, the group met at the Dillon Wellness Center with fifteen active members from Dillon, Lake View and Florence, for the first meeting of the year. While enjoying refreshments the members were “catching up” on summer activities in very hot weather.

The meeting was called to order by Vice Regent Jane Calhoun who was presiding in the absence of Regent Susan Shine. He got the meeting under way by welcoming attendees and leading the usual rituals. She read the 15th amendment of the constitution which was adopted in 1970. It had to do with prohibiting federal and state governments from denying citizens the right to vote based on race, color or previous conditions of servitude.

Following the business session, program chairman, Joan Rocha, introduced Valerie Graves, Veteran Affairs Officer for Dillon County. Mrs. Graves succeeded Jerry Huggins with whom she had worked for sixteen years. Some of the many jobs she is engaged in include planning burials, ordering markers and flags, helping spouses of the veterans, clarifying benefits and transporting veterans to doctors. This was followed by a question and answer period. An interesting program!

At the conclusion of the meeting kudos to hostesses Joan Rocha, Polly McIntyre and pat Townsend were extended.

See you next meeting November 14, 2017.