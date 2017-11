The Latta Police Department handed out treats and glow bracelets on Hallowe’en night at the Latta Gazebo. Chief Derrick Cartwright and Queen of Hearts Judge Janette Dupree were joined by Sheriff Jimmy, McGruff, and Safety Pup, who visited with the children.

