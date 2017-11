The Latta Fire Department handed out treats and fire safety information at the Latta Fire Department on Hallowe’en night. Shown in the pictures below are Fire Chief Andy Britt and Firemen Jamie Gaddy and John Bethea handing out the items.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.