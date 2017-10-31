Notice of Sale The Citizens Bank vs. Kermit Stanton Perritt Ray Coit Yarborough, Jr.

NOTICE OF SALE

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of The Citizens Bank vs. Kermit Stanton Perritt, Discover Bank, Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC

Assignee of GE Capital Retail Bank/ Wal-Mart, CA# 2016-CP-17-578, I, the undersigned, will sell on December 6, 2017 at 11 a.m., or thereafter at the Dillon County Courthouse, 301 West Main Street, Dillon, South Carolina, to the highest bidder the following property:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, near Mount Calvary Community, being bounded and described as follows: Commencing at a stake on the Northern edge of Rolling Oak Road 766.86 feet West of Highway S-17-44 and running thence North 15 38’ East 185.6 feet to a stake; thence North 74 22’ West 130 feet to a stake; thence South 15 38’ West 185.6 feet to a stake; thence

with the Northern edge of Rolling Oak Road, South 64 22’ East 130 feet to the beginning Corner. Being bounded on the North by lands now or formerly of Oak Hill Subdivision on the East and West by lands now or formerly of Riverdale Fiber Processors, Inc., and on the South by Rolling Oak Road.

For a more complete description of said Lot reference is made to a Map of Rolling Oaks Subdivision divided for Riverdale Fiber Processors, Inc. dated April 1983, prepared by Smith Survey Company; said Map is duly recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 17 at Page 29. See Lot No. 11 on said Map.

This is the property conveyed to Kermit Stanton Perritt by Deed of John Glenn Wilkes, Personal Representative of the Estate of Carl Wilkes dated July 22, 2002, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Deed Book 360 at Page 315.

TMS# 060-03-00-112

Property Address: 1822 Rolling Oaks Road Dillon, SC 29536

Also one 1972 Peachtree Mobile Home, Serial# 30452M116

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit, at the conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of the bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to Plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at time of bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within twenty (20) days, then the property will be resold on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day at the risk of the said highest bidder. Personal or deficiency judgment having been demanded, the bidding will remain open for a period of 30 days as provided by law. Purchaser to pay for preparation of the deed, documentary stamps on the deed, recording fees and interest on the amount of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 7.75%.

SUBJECT TO DILLON COUNTY TAXES AND ASSESSMENTS, EASEMENTS, RESTRICTIONS, ANY OTHER MATTERS OF RECORD.

s/ Steven G. Mikell

Special Referee for Dillon County

Ray Coit Yarborough, Jr.

Attorney for Plaintiff

October 23, 2017