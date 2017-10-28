PHOTO GALLERY: City Of Dillon Police Department Holds Trunk-Or-Treat

The City of Dillon Police Department held the second annual “Trunk or Treat” on Wednesday, October 25, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the City-County parking lot.

Attendees enjoyed beautifully decorated “trunks” and the City of Dillon Police Department members dressed in Hallowe’en attire.

All were treated to delicious candy treats in a very safe environment.

