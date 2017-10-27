Several Awards Presented At Farm-City Luncheon

Several awards were presented at the annual Farm-City Luncheon held last Thursday at the City of Dillon Wellness Center.

FARMERS OF THE YEAR

Brothers Johnny Mack, Jr. and Scotty Gasque, of Floydale, are this year’s recipients of the Dillon County Farm City Farmers of the Year Award.

Johnny Mack Jr., a 1996 graduate of Clemson University, majored in Agronomy. He has been married to his wife, Laura, since 2003. They have one son, John Chesley, and one daughter, Kate.



Scotty is a 1997 graduate of Florence-Darlington Technical College, where he majored in Auto Diesel Mechanics. He has been married to his wife, Danielle, since 2002. Together they have four daughters, Taylor, Madison, Brooke, and Bailey.

Upon their respective graduations, both joined their father Johnny Mack Gasque, Sr. and their uncle Harold Gasque in full time agriculture production with Gasque Farms. In 2006, the brothers began their Gasque Brothers poultry operation. Together they have four 28,000 bird poultry houses.

Their row crop operation consists of corn, wheat, soybeans, and tobacco. The Gasque family is the last producer still growing tobacco in our county. This year the Gasque Brothers produced 900 acres of corn, 825 acres of wheat, 2,500 acres of soybeans, and 100 acres of tobacco.

Both brothers are great stewards of the land and are avid outdoorsman, especially running coon hounds.

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Dr. John C. Carmichael III, Dillon County native, owns and operates Dillon Community Pharmacy and Dillon Family Pharmacy. He received his Pharm.D. from the University of South Carolina in 2007.

Over a seven-year period, John was a Pharmacy Manager at Wal-Mart in Lexington and Dillon. In 2014, John decided to leave retail chain pharmacy and open Dillon Community Pharmacy to provide better service to the citizens of Dillon County and surrounding areas. In 2016, he expanded and opened Dillon Family Pharmacy inside Dillon Family Medicine to increase convenience for patients.



John is a member of the South Carolina Pharmacy Association, Latta United Methodist Church, and South Carolina Gamecock Club. Additionally, he is a hospital advisory board member for McLeod Dillon.

In his leisure time, John enjoys hunting, fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family. John currently resides in Latta with his wife, Allyson, and sons, Jack, age 6, and Jesse, age 3.

Dillon Community Pharmacy and Dillon Family Pharmacy

In 2014, John had the opportunity to open Dillon Community Pharmacy at 200 West Harrison Street. It allowed him to build relationships with the people and providers of Dillon and bring a hometown feel to the area. He gives customers the great service that they deserve as well as offers fantastic savings on their prescriptions. The people of Dillon have been great supporting him at Dillon Community Pharmacy.

In 2016, the opportunity came available to open a new location, Dillon Family Pharmacy, within the medical practice of Dillon Family Medicine. This location offers more convenience for those visiting that doctors’ office. The pharmacy can fill patients’ medications before they leave the practice. Additionally, he has a personal working relationship with the doctors which provides exceptional convenience for those patients of Dillon Family Medicine, they are fully open to the public.

Both locations are independently owned and operated. They are full service pharmacies with the option to send in refills online and get all medications synced. They have invested in technology that rivals that of the big chain pharmacies and have installed a software system that will allow the patients to fill their prescriptions at either of the two locations. For example, you may pick up a prescription when you leave the doctors’ office at Dillon Family Pharmacy and get the refill filled at Dillon Community Pharmacy.

OUTSTANDING

STUDENTS

Dillon County

Technology Center

Savannah Britt, the daughter of Andy and Belva Britt of Latta, was the recipient of the Outstanding Student Award for the Dillon County Technology Center.

She is a cosmetology student at the Dillon County Technology Center and a senior at Latta High School.

Savannah exemplifies a “can do” attitude.

She is an outstanding student and maintains an A average. She has outstanding business acumen.

She can be counted on to perform any given task with outstanding results.

Savannah gets along with her teachers and her peers by showing respect and courteousness alike.

She was nominated by her teacher, Alanda Legrand.

Dillon Christian

School

Samuel Rhett Coleman is the son of Rhett and Raetta Coleman.

He is a very well-rounded and hardworking senior at Dillon Christian School. Samuel is praised by his teachers for his dedication both academically and spiritually throughout his years at DCS. He has remained steadfast in his studies, working to the best of his ability.

Samuel’s attendance record is also a clear indication of his conscientious and reliable character He was elected to the office of Vice-President for the Senior class this year and has been a member of the football team throughout his years at DCS where he has demonstrated true sportsmanship, from being a player on the team to winning the State Championship last year.

In addition to his contributions at school, Samuel is involved in his church and youth group. He is a camp counselor for the Wild at Webb Wildlife Camp and also assists in teaching new shooters for the shooting team.

Samuel works at the family farm where he has learned the “hands on” skills needed to eventually take over the family business.

He plans to pursue a degree in Agribusiness at Clemson University next fall to learn the “business aspect” of the farm. He shows leadership qualities and abilities and dedication to academics and civic volunteerism.



Dillon High

School

Jacorie Zymore McCall is a native of Dillon, South Carolina. Jacorie is 18 years old and son of Audrey McCall. Jacorie attends Dillon High School where he hold many awards in academic excellence. Jacorie is the student representative of School Improvement Council for Dillon High School and Dillon District Four Title 1. Jacorie is also a senior class Vice President for student council. He is the president of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and President of the Key Club at Dillon High School.

Jacorie has spoken on the local and state levels and also represented the state of South Carolina on a national level for the Jr. National Beta Club.

Jacorie is a former intern at the solicitor’s office, and he continues to explore and learn the legal system in his dream to become a lawyer. Jacorie was accepted into South Carolina Chamber of Commerce Business Week, where his team won the finance portion of the game. Jacorie represented Dillon High School at Palmetto Boys State.

Jacorie is a board member of the Dillon County Boys and Girls Youth Center and is a member of the Ruby and Rose reading program.

Jacorie presented a production of his first play at the Dillon County Theater. He was recognized by the Mayor of Dillon, Todd Davis, and City Council on his outstanding community service. He was also given a General’s Coin by Adjutant General of South Carolina National Guard, Major General Robert E. Livingston Jr., for excellent community service in Dillon County. Jacorie serves as on Offensive Student-Assistant for the Dillon High School Football team.

Jacorie helped coach baseball for Victory Sports Camp, an organization that teaches kids the basics of sports and the importance of faith through the game.



Lake View

High School

Nathan McGirt has been nominated as the Dillon County Farm City Outstanding Student. He is a junior at Lake View High School.

He has been a dedicated FFA member for three years. He acted as a FFA Chapter Officer last year. Nathan has competed in several CD’s including the Second Highest Individual Scorer.

He also has earned his State FFA Degree, which is no easy task. He is an amazing member of the FFA.

Latta High

School

Brianna Harrison is the daughter of Amy and Ed Hayes. Brianna has been involved in the Latta High School Chapter of the Future Farmers of America since the ninth grade. She served as an officer during her sophomore year, and she served as Secretary during her junior year. Brianna is currently the President of the Latta Chapter of the Future Farmers of America. She is certainly a key member of this organization.

During Brianna’s high school career, she has been a member of the Interact Club, the Yearbook Staff, the Cross Country Team, and the National Honor Society. In addition, she was the Color Guard Captain for the Latta High School Marching Vikings during her junior year. She was also recently elected to serve as Vice-President of the Senior Class. Plus, she volunteers at the Dillon County Animal Shelter and has started her own pumpkin patch business. She is an amazing young person.

PHOTO GALLERY

PHOTOS BY BETSY FINKLEA/THE DILLON HERALD

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.

