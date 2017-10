The State Champion Latta High School Softball Team got their state championship rings in a special ceremony held last week at the school. It was a special time for the girls as they remembered their achievements. More photos will appear on www.thedillonherald.com. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)

PHOTO GALLERY

PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.