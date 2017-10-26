KB Biotech Solutions Launching New Dillon County Manufacturing Operations

KB Biotech Solutions, a venture of Chinese-based Anhui Chem-bright Bioengineering Co. Ltd., is launching new manufacturing operations in Dillon County. The $12 million investment is expected to create 100 new jobs.

Founded in August 2006, Anhui Chem-bright Bioengineering Co. operates the largest production base of natural steroidal raw materials and intermediates in China. With an agricultural industrialization-leading enterprise, the company specializes in biomedicine and the deep processing of agricultural byproducts. Its products are widely used in pharmaceutical raw materials, cosmetics, functional foods and feed additives.

Located at 1317 East Main Street in Dillon, S.C., KB Biotech Solutions has purchased the 55,000-square-foot Polar Cold Storage building. Hiring for the new positions should begin in the first quarter of 2018.

