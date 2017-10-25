City Of a Dillon Accepting Applications For UPFIT Grants

The City of Dillon is accepting applications for the UPFIT Incentive Grant Program that provides financial assistance for persons making physical improvements to private property in the Downtown Commercial Historic District.

Mayor Todd Davis says, “This new grant program will be beneficial to business owners in the downtown area.”

Applications and instructions, regulations and procedures can be obtained by visiting the City of Dillon Code Enforcement Office on the 1st Floor of the City-County Complex Building at 401 West Main Street in Dillon. Applications will be accepted until November 2, 2017.

If you would like more information about this grant program, please contact Benny Genwright at 843-774-0040, ext. 1012 or email at bennydilloncity@bellsouth.net.