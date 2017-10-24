SUMMONS AND NOTICE

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

Nationstar Mortgage LLC,

Plaintiff,

v.

Donna J. Murphy, Individually, and as Personal Representative for the Estate of Alvin L. Murphy, Celeste F. Walls, Jessica Williams, Travis Murphy, Bay Finance Company, LLC, National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006-3,South Carolina Department of Revenue,

Defendant(s).

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CIVIL ACTION NO.: 2017-CP-17-00342

SUMMONS AND NOTICES

(Non-Jury)

FORECLOSURE OF MORTGAGE

17-008307

TO THE DEFENDANT(S) ABOVE NAMED:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend by answering the Complaint in this action, a copy of which is hereby served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer on the subscribers at their offices at 1201 Main Street, Suite 1450, Columbia, SC 29201, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; except that the United States of America, if named, shall have sixty (60) days to answer after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

TO MINORS OVER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE, AND/OR TO MINORS UNDER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE AND THE PERSON WITH WHOM THE MINOR RESIDES, AND/OR TO PERSONS UNDER SOME LEGAL DISABILITY:

YOU ARE FURTHER SUMMONED AND NOTIFIED to apply for the appointment of a guardian ad litem within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons and Notice upon you. If you fail to do so, application for such appointment may be made by Attorney for Plaintiff.

YOU WILL ALSO TAKE NOTICE that Plaintiff will move for an Order

of Reference or the Court may issue a general Order of Reference of this action to a Master In Equity / Special Referee, pursuant to Rule 53 of the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure.

YOU WILL FURTHER TAKE NOTICE that under the provisions of S.C. Code Ann. ß 29-3-100, effective June 16, 1993, any collateral assignment of rents contained in the referenced Mortgage is perfected and Attorney for Plaintiff hereby gives notice that all rents shall be payable directly to it by delivery to its undersigned attorneys from the date of default. In the alternative, Plaintiff will move before a judge of this Circuit on the 10th day after service hereof, or as soon thereafter counsel may be heard, for an Order enforcing the assignment of rents, if any, and compelling payment of all rents covered by such assignment directly to the Plaintiff, which motion is to be based upon the original Note and Mortgage and the Complaint attached hereto.

NOTICE

TO THE DEFENDANTS ABOVE NAMED:

YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Summons and Complaint, of which the foregoing is a copy of the Summons, were filed with the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina on July 7, 2017.

William S. Koehler

Attorney, SC Bar No.: 74935

Albertelli Law

1201 Main St, Suite 1450

Columbia, SC 29201

Phone: (803) 828-0880

Fax: (803) 828-0881

Date: October 16, 2017

Columbia, South Carolina