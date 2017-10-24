STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF MARION
Jane Doe,
Plaintiff,
vs
Alexis Nicole Campbell, a minor under the
age of Fourteen (14) years, Robert Louis
Campbell, and The South Carolina
Department of Social Services,
Defendants
IN THE FAMILY COURT OF THE
12th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF HEARING
DOCKET NO: 16-DR-33-360
TO THE DEFENDANT: ROBERT LOUIS CAMPBELL, ABOVE NAMED:
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND required to answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to said Complaint on the Plaintiff or her attorney, Robert H. Corley, at his office, at 209 N.E. Front Street, P. O. Box 651, Mullins, South Carolina, 29574, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiff in this action will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
NOTICE OF HEARING
You are hereby notified that a hearing will be held in the Family Court in Marion County, South Carolina, on the 3rd day of January, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.
Robert H. Corley
Attorney for Plaintiff
P. O. Box 651
Mullins, SC 29574
(843) 464-9765
October____, 2017.
