STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF MARION

Jane Doe,

Plaintiff,

vs

Alexis Nicole Campbell, a minor under the

age of Fourteen (14) years, Robert Louis

Campbell, and The South Carolina

Department of Social Services,

Defendants

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF THE

12th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF HEARING

DOCKET NO: 16-DR-33-360

TO THE DEFENDANT: ROBERT LOUIS CAMPBELL, ABOVE NAMED:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND required to answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to said Complaint on the Plaintiff or her attorney, Robert H. Corley, at his office, at 209 N.E. Front Street, P. O. Box 651, Mullins, South Carolina, 29574, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiff in this action will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

NOTICE OF HEARING

You are hereby notified that a hearing will be held in the Family Court in Marion County, South Carolina, on the 3rd day of January, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.

Robert H. Corley

Attorney for Plaintiff

P. O. Box 651

Mullins, SC 29574

(843) 464-9765

October____, 2017.