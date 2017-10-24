SPECIAL REFEREE’S SALE CASE NO. 2017-CP-17-00266 United States of America, acting through the Farmer’s Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture against Clara R. Bethea and Sarah Easterling a/k/a Sara B. Easterling

SPECIAL REFEREE’S SALE

CASE NO. 2017-CP-17-00266

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of United States of America, acting through the Farmer’s Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture against Clara R. Bethea and Sarah Easterling a/k/a Sara B. Easterling, I, the Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on Monday, November 13, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., at the Dillon County Courthouse, Dillon, South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land situate and located in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina and more fully appears on a Plat prepared for Frank and Ila Mae Bethea, dated June 5, 1991, by M. C. Moody and recorded in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 24 at Page 101. The aforesaid tract of land begins at a stake on S-17-24 as shown on the said Plat and runs South 32 degrees 28 feet 00 minutes West for a distance of 250 feet to a stake, thence South 57 degrees 32 feet 00 minutes East for a distance of 150 feet to a stake; thence North 32 degrees 28 feet 00 minutes East for a distance of 250 feet to a stake; thence North 57 degrees 32 feet 00 minutes West for a distance of 150 feet to the point of beginning.

The said property is located on S-17-24. For a more exact description the aforesaid Plat is hereby incorporated and made a part hereof.

This being the same property conveyed to Frank Bethea and Ila Mae Bethea, for and during their join lives and upon the death of either of them, then to the survivor of them, by deed dated September 12, 1991 and recorded September 12, 1991 in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Deed Book 238 at Page 284. Frank Bethea died on September 7, 1999, thereby vesting full title to the property in Ila Mae Bethea. Subsequently, Ila Mae Bethea died on September 11, 1999 and the property was conveyed to Clara R. Bethea, Shirley Brown, Mary D. Bethea, Frank Bethea and Sara B. Easterling by Deed of Distribution from the Estate of Ila Mae Bethea dated February 2, 2001 and recorded on February 6, 2001 in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Deed Book 339 at Page 129. Subsequently, Shirley Brown, Mary D. Bethea, Frank Bethea and Sarah Easterling conveyed their interest to Clara R. Bethea by Deed dated February 2, 2001 and recorded on February 6, 2001 in Deed Book 339 at Page 132.

Property Address: 4438 Sinclair Rd,

Dillon, SC 29536

TMS # 012-00-00-047

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee for Dillon County at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of the bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to the purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. If the Plaintiff’s representative is not in attendance at the scheduled time of the sale, the sale shall be canceled and the property sold on some subsequent sales day after due advertisement. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at time of bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within thirty (30) days, the deposit shall be forfeited and the Special Referee for Dillon County may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the said highest bidder). As a deficiency judgment is being Waived, the bidding will not remain open thirty days after the date of sale. Purchaser shall pay for preparation of deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and recording of the deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 8.75% per annum. The sale shall be subject to assessments, Dillon County taxes, easements, easements and restrictions of record, and other senior encumbrances.

GRIMSLEY LAW FIRM, LLC

1703 Laurel Street

P. O Box 11682

Columbia, SC 29211

(803) 233-1177

W. Haigh Porter

Special Referee for Dillon County

Edward L. Grimsley

Benjamin E. Grimsley

Attorneys for the Plaintiff