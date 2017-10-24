SPECIAL REFEREE NOTICE OF SALE 2017-CP-17-00267 JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association vs. Malcolm B. Rogers a/k/a Malcom B. Rogers and Becky L. Rogers a/k/a Becky Lynn Rogers

SPECIAL REFEREE

NOTICE OF SALE

2017-CP-17-00267

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association vs. Malcolm B. Rogers a/k/a Malcom B. Rogers and Becky L. Rogers a/k/a Becky Lynn Rogers, I, the undersigned Haigh Porter, Special Referee for Dillon County, or his designee will sell on Tuesday, November 13, 2017 at 11:00 AM, at the County Courthouse, 301 West Main Street, Dillon, SC 29536, to the highest bidder:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, containing 0.74 acres, measuring 200 feet on King Street and running back therefrom 162.0 feet, being bounded on the North by lands of Beverly and Thomas Jones, East by lot of Richard W. Ford et al; on the South by extension of King Street; and on the West by lands of Beverly and Thomas Jones. Also referenced is a Plat recorded February 12, 1997 in Book 27 at Page 151.

Along with that certain Fleetwood/Sprin model Mobile Home, Serial No. GAFLW34AB28095SL22.

This being the same property conveyed unto Malcom B. Rogers and Becky L. Rogers by virtue of a Deed from Beverly C. Jones and Thomas W. Jones dated June 3, 1992 and recorded June 4, 1992 in Book 244 at Page 234 in the Office of the Clerk of Court of Dillon County, South Carolina.

TMS No. 138-00-00-044

Property address: 728 Beverly Court, Nichols, SC 29581

The Court in its Decree has further made its finding that this mortgage was intended to and specifically secures and collateralizes that certain Mobile Home permanently affixed to the above described real estate in the mortgage being foreclosed and is further provided under the laws of the State of South Carolina, the same being more particularly described as follows:

1999 Fleetwood SPR Manufactured Home, Serial No. GAFLW34AB28095SL22, with any fixtures.

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of said bid is due and payable immediately upon closing of the bidding, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to Plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. In the event of a third party bidder and that any third party bidder fails to deliver the required deposit in certified (immediately collectible) funds with the Office of the Special Referee, said deposit being due and payable immediately upon closing of the bidding on the day of sale, the Special Referee will re-sell the subject property at the most convenient time thereafter (including the day of sale) upon notification to counsel for Plaintiff. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to comply with the balance due of the bid within 30 days, then the Special Referee may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the said highest bidder).

Personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will remain open for a period of thirty (30) days after the sale date. The Plaintiff may waive its right to a deficiency judgment prior to sale, in which case the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately.

Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on Special Referee’s Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the balance of the bid from the date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 4.000% per annum.

The Plaintiff may waive any of its rights, including its right to a deficiency judgment, prior to sale.

The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions of record.

This sale is subject to all title matters of record and any interested party should consider performing an independent title examination of the subject property as no warranty is given.

The sale will not be held unless either Plaintiff’s attorney or Plaintiff’s bidding agent is present at the sale and either Plaintiff’s attorney or Plaintiff’s bidding agent enters the authorized bid of Plaintiff for this captioned matter. In the alternative, Plaintiff’s counsel, if permitted by the Court, may advise this Court directly of its authorized bidding instructions. In the event a sale is inadvertently held without Plaintiff’s Counsel or Counsel’s bidding agent entering the authorized bid of Plaintiff for this specifically captioned matter, the sale shall be null and void and the property shall be re-advertised for sale on the next available sale date.

Neither the Plaintiff nor its counsel make representations as to the integrity of the title or the fair market value of the property offered for sale. Prior to bidding you may wish to review the current state law or seek the advice of any attorney licensed in South Carolina.

Haigh Porter

Special Referee for Dillon County

Scott and Corley, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff