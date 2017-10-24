NOTICE OF SALE JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association vs. Ruth Johnson; SC Housing Corp; C/A No. 2016CP1700330

NOTICE OF SALE

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association vs. Ruth Johnson; SC Housing Corp.; , C/A No. 2016CP1700330, The following property will be sold on November 13, 2017, at 11:00 AM at the Dillon County Courthouse to the highest bidder

All that certain piece, parcel and lot of land situate, lying and being in the Riverdale section of Dillon County, South Carolina and being designated as Lot No. 17 on a map of a subdivision survey made for Ronald Gardner, Jr. by William E. Hayes, PLS dated October 23, 2000 and recorded in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 36 at Page 172. Said map is incorporated into and made a part of this description.

Derivation: Book 436 at Page 274

1709 Motley Dr, Dillon, SC 29536

094-00-00-299

SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, DILLON COUNTY AD VALOREM TAXES, EASEMENTS AND/OR, RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES.

TERMS OF SALE: A 5% deposit in certified funds is required. The deposit will be applied towards the purchase price unless the bidder defaults, in which case the deposit will be forfeited. If the successful bidder fails, or refuses, to make the required deposit, or comply with his bid within 30 days, then the property will be resold at his risk. Personal or deficiency judgment having been demanded or reserved, the sale will remain open for thirty (30) days pursuant to S.C. Code Ann. ß15-39-720 (1976). The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 6.625% per annum. For complete terms of sale, see Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale filed with the Dillon County Clerk of Court at C/A #2016CP1700330.

NOTICE: The foreclosure deed is not a warranty deed. Interested bidders should satisfy themselves as to the quality of title to be conveyed by obtaining an independent title search prior to the foreclosure sale date.

W. Haigh Porter

Special Referee for

Dillon County

John J. Hearn

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 100200

Columbia, SC 29202-3200

(803) 744-4444

012507-02056

Website: www.rtt-law.com (see link to Resources/Foreclosure Sales)