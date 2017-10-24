NOTICE OF SALE C/A No: 2017-CP-17-00310 First Bank vs. Linda F. Hennen; Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC Assignee of Synchrony Bank/Lowes

NOTICE OF SALE

C/A No: 2017-CP-17-00310

BY VIRTUE OF A DECREE of the Court of Common Pleas for Dillon County, South Carolina, heretofore issued in the case of First Bank vs. Linda F. Hennen; Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC Assignee of Synchrony Bank/Lowes, I the undersigned as Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on November 7, 2017 at 11:00 AM, at the County Court House, Dillon County, South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

Legal Description and Property Address:

ALL THAT CERTAIN piece, parcel or lot of land, situate, lying and being about twelve miles northwest of the Town of Dillon, in Dillon County, South Carolina, and fronting and measuring 200 feet, more or less, on the Northeast side of S.C. Highway No. 9, and extending back therefrom at the same width for a distance of 218 feet, more or less, and bounded on the Southwest by S.C. Hwy No. 9, and on all other sides by property, now or formerly, of Weatherly property. For a more particular and complete description of the premises attention is hereby directed to a “Map of property surveyed for Mary

101 Legal

Grace W. Adams”, made by M. C. Moody, Surveyor, dated May 4, 1960, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 7 at Page 82. Said plat is incorporated herein by reference thereto and made a part of this description

THIS BEING the same property conveyed to Linda F. Hennen by virtue of a Deed from Carson Carmichael, Jr., as Personal Representative of the Estate or Mary G. Adams, a/k/a Mary Grace Adams dated January 7, 2005 and recorded January 7, 2005 in Book 399 at Page 35 in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina.

4648 Highway 9 West

Dillon, SC 29536

TMS# 023-00-00-008

TERMS OF SALE: For cash. Interest at the current rate of Seven and 50/100 (7.50%) to be paid on balance of bid from date of sale to date of compliance. The purchaser to pay for papers and stamps, and that the successful bidder or bidders, other than the Plaintiff therein, will, upon the acceptance of his or her bid, deposit with the Special Referee for Dillon County a certified check or cash in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of bid on said premises at the sale as evidence of good faith in bidding, and subject to any resale of said premises under Order of this Court; and in the event the said purchaser or purchasers fail to comply with the terms of sale within Thirty (30) days, the Special Referee shall forthwith resell the said property, after the due notice and advertisement, and shall continue to sell the same each subsequent sales day until a purchaser, who shall comply with the terms of sale, shall be obtained, such sales to be made at the risk of the former purchaser. As a personal or deficiency judgment is demanded, the bidding will remain open for a period of thirty (30) days pursuant to the S.C. Code Ann. Section 15-39-720 (1976). If the Plaintiff or the Plaintiff’s representative does not appear at the above-described sale, then the sale of the property will be null, void, and of no force and effect. In such event, the sale will be rescheduled for the next available sales day. Plaintiff may waive any of its rights, including its right to a deficiency judgment, prior to sale. Sold subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions of record.

Harry R. Easterling, Jr.

Special Referee for Dillon County

Dillon, South Carolina

__________________, 2017.

Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 8237

Columbia, SC 29202

803-726-2700