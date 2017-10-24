Dillon County Council Agenda Announced

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL ​​

109 SOUTH THIRD AVENUE DILLON SC 29536

REGULAR MEETING

OCTOBER 25, 2017

4:00 p.m.

BUDGET WORKSHOP @ 3:00 PM Prior To Meeting

1.​ Pledge of Allegiance

2. Invocation

3.​ Approval of Agenda

4.​ Approval of Minutes – 08/18/17 (called), 9/18/17(called), 9/22/17 (called), 9/27/17 (regular), 9/29/17 (called)

5.​ Public Hearing

​A. An Ordinance To Develop A Joint County Industrial And Business Park In Conjunction With Marion County, South Carolina Pursuant To Article VIII, Section 13 Of The South Carolina Constitution, And 4-1-170 Code Of Laws Of South Carolina 1976, As Amended; To Provide For A Written Agreement With Marion County To Develop The Park; And Other Matters Related Thereto.

B. An Ordinance Of Dillon County, South Carolina To Amend An Amended And Restated Agreement For Development Of Joint County Industrial And Business Park By And Among Dillon County, Marion County, South Carolina And Marlboro County, South Carolina, So As To Enlarge The Park And Modify The Distribution Of Park Revenues In The Event Of The Issuance By Dillon County Of Certain Special Source Revenue Bonds; And Other Matters Related To The Foregoing.

C. An Ordinance Authorizing The Execution And Delivery Of A Fee In Lieu Of Tax Agreement By And Between Dillon County, South Carolina And A Company Known To The County At This Time As Project Bio With Respect To Certain Economic Development Property In The County, Whereby Such Property Will Be Subject To Certain Payments In Lieu Of Taxes, Including The Provision Of Certain Special Source Credits; And Other Matters Related Thereto.

6.​ New Business

A. Department Head and Employees of the Month

​B. Recreation Requests

​C. Harbor Freight – Charles Taylor

D. Humane Society – Chili Cook Off

E. Dillon County Veterans – Request For Funds

F. Agreement With Trico Water Company Regarding Moving Water Lines

G. Fork Convenience Site Lease

7.​Finance Report

8.​ Administrator’s Report

A. Demolition Report Cost Update/Commercial

B. NESA Conference

C. Media Appreciation Luncheon

D. Fire Workshop (Public Safety Committee)

​E. Fleet Management (Administrative Committee)

9.​ Ordinances

A. Third Reading – An Ordinance To Develop A Joint County Industrial And Business Park In Conjunction With Marion County, South Carolina Pursuant To Article VIII, Section 13 Of The South Carolina Constitution, And 4-1-170 Code Of Laws Of South Carolina 1976, As Amended; To Provide For A Written Agreement With Marion County To Develop The Park; And Other Matters Related Thereto.

B. Third Reading – An Ordinance Of Dillon County, South Carolina To Amend An Amended And Restated Agreement For Development Of Joint County Industrial And Business Park By And Among Dillon County, Marion County, South Carolina And Marlboro County, South Carolina, So As To Enlarge The Park And Modify The Distribution Of Park Revenues In The Event Of The Issuance By Dillon County Of Certain Special Source Revenue Bonds; And Other Matters Related To The Foregoing

C. Third Reading – An Ordinance Authorizing The Execution And Delivery Of A Fee In Lieu Of Tax Agreement By And Between Dillon County, South Carolina And A Company Known To The County At This Time As Project Bio With Respect To Certain Economic Development Property In The County, Whereby Such Property Will Be Subject To Certain Payments In Lieu Of Taxes, Including The Provision Of Certain Special Source Credits; And Other Matters Related Thereto.

D. Second Reading –A Second Supplemental Ordinance Providing For The Issuance And Sale Of A Not Exceeding $2,000,000 Special Source Revenue Bond, Series 2018, Of Dillon County, South Carolina; Prescribing The Form And Details Of Such Bond; Providing For The Payment Of The Bond And The Disposition Of The Proceeds Thereof; Amending Ordinance 14 – 11 Of Dillon County Council To Change The Definition Of “Pledged Revenues” And Other Matters Relating Thereto.

E. First Reading – An Ordinance To Amend An Agreement For The Development Of A Joint County Industrial And Business Park (2016 Park) Of Dillon And Marlboro Counties So As To Enlarge The Park.

​F. First Reading – An Ordinance By Dillon County Council To Amend The Official Zoning Map Of Dillon County To Rezone A Parcel Of Land Known As Tax Map Number 041-14-00-001Property Owners Bryan and Rachel McKenzie From Rural (RU) To General Commercial (GC) Proposed Location Highway 301 North, Dillon, SC 29536.

​G. First Reading – An Ordinance By Dillon County Council To Amend The Official Zoning Map Of Dillon County To Rezone A Parcel Of Land Known As Tax Map Number 069-00-00-099 Property Owner Inez Glenn McLaurin Fowler From General Commercial (GC) To Rural (RU) Proposed Location Highway 57 South Dillon, SC 29536.

H. First Reading – An Ordinance By Dillon County Council To Amend The Official Zoning Map Of Dillon County To Rezone A Parcel Of Land Known As Tax Map Number 034-00-00-026 Property Owners Walter and Jack Price from General Commercial (GC) To Rural (RU).

​I. First Reading – An Ordinance By Dillon County Council To Amend The Official Zoning Map Of Dillon County To Rezone A Parcel Of Land Known As Tax Map Number 069-00-00-102 Property Owners Walter and Jack Price From General Commercial (GC) To Rural (RU).

J. First Reading – Amend 2017-2018 Budget

10. ​Resolutions & Proclamations

A. A Resolution Making Application To The State Fiscal Accountability Authority Of South Carolina For Approval Of The Issuance By Dillon County, South Carolina, Of Special Source Revenue Bonds (Harbor Freight Tools Project) In One Or More Series Of Bonds, Pursuant To The Provisions Of Title 4, Chapter 29 Of The Code Of Laws of South Carolina 1976, As Amended, In The Principal Amount Of Not Exceeding $2,000,000.

B. A Proclamation For Media Coverage

11.​Appointments

A. Reappointment of Carolyn Lupo to Library Board – District #2 –Jack Scott

B. Reappointment of Levan Mitchell to Library Board – District #3- Archie Scott

C. Accommodations Tax Appointment – Harold Moody

12.​ Executive Session – Economic Development Matter – Tiny Miracle & Local Industry Performance Agreement Update

​Results of Executive Session

13. ​Council Comments

14.​ Adjournment​