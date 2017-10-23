Ports Authority Shows Container Growth

CHARLESTON – October 17, 2017 – Today South Carolina Ports Authority reported 10 percent container volume growth in September and strong results for the first quarter of the 2018 fiscal year.

SCPA moved 179,856 twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEU) last month, the strongest September on record. The month pushed SCPA’s volume for the first quarter of FY2018 to 539,995 TEUs, a nearly 4 percent year-over-year increase. “The Port continues to see year-over-year growth, and our first quarter results, including record September container volumes, reflect a very positive start to our 2018 fiscal year,” said SCPA president and CEO Jim Newsome.

As measured by the total number of boxes loaded on and off vessels at SCPA docks, the Port handled 101,902 pier containers in September. The Port achieved 4.2 percent fiscal year-to-date pier container growth over last year, with 305,648 boxes handled July through September. The breakbulk business segment, which includes non-containerized cargo such as finished vehicles, wire rod in coils and wood pulp, totaled 65,269 tons in September and 153,304 tons fiscal year to date.

Inland Port Greer handled 10,648 rail moves in September. With 30,401 moves handled during the first quarter, the facility’s volumes since July are nearly 16 percent higher than the same period last year.

About South Carolina

Ports Authority

South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA), established by the state’s General Assembly in 1942, owns and operates public seaport facilities in Charleston, Georgetown and Greer, handling international commerce valued at more than $63 billion annually while receiving no direct taxpayer subsidy. An economic development engine for the state, Port operations facilitate 187,200 statewide jobs and generate nearly $53 billion annual economic activity. Home to the Southeast’s deepest port, SCPA is the industry leader in delivering speed-to-market, seamless processes and flexibility to ensure reliable operations, big ship handling, efficient market reach and environmental responsibility. For more information on SCPA, please visit www.scspa.com.