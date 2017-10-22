Services for Tony Lee Flowers will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 18, 2017 at the Hamer Church of God with burial in Flowers Family Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mr. Flowers, 58, died Sunday, October 15, 2017.

Born in Dillon County, SC, January 23, 1959, he was the son of Ora Lee Evans Flowers and the late John D. Flowers.

Survivors include his children, Jason (Jennifer) Flowers of Dillon, Heidi Hup of New Ellenton, SC, and Andrew Flowers of Dillon; mother, Ora Lee Flowers of Hamer; grandsons, Derick Hup and Evan Hup; sister, Angela Brewer of Darlington; brother, John Flowers, Jr. of Dillon.