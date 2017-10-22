New S.C. Historical Society Educational Coordinator To Offer Free Resources To Dillon County Schools And Others, Oversee Other Statewide Initiatives

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 4, 2017 – The South Carolina Historical Society (SCHS) has appointed Bailey Knight as its first Educational and Volunteer Coordinator. In this newly-created role, Knight will oversee education initiatives and outreach for teachers, students and schools throughout South Carolina that promote the SCHS and its archival resources.

Knight will provide FREE educational resources, history/social studies lesson plans and more to K-12 teachers, students and schools statewide. This includes schools in Dillon.

Another primary responsibility will be establishing the new SCHS Museum as an ongoing resource for schools. Opening in summer 2018 in the SCHS headquarters, The Fireproof Building, Knight will craft lesson plans that coordinate with the museum’s exhibits, organize school visits and supervise docents.

“I’m thrilled to join the South Carolina Historical Society team,” said Knight. “Social studies and history have always been my passion, and I look forward to sharing the society’s vast resources with schools across the state. It’s my goal to make history a more enjoyable, approachable subject for students and teachers alike.”

In her position, Knight will create K-12 educational programming, workshops and lesson plans using the SCHS’ primary materials and web resources. She will also develop and implement a formal education program for school groups, which will compliment school curriculum, support state and national educational standards, engage students and fulfill teacher needs.

Born in Spartanburg, S.C., Knight earned her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the College of Charleston. She taught in the Charleston County School District for nine years, and later earned her Master of Arts in History from the College of Charleston/The Citadel’s joint program. She’s also worked with Historic Charleston Foundation and McLeod Plantation Historic Site.

A new position for the SCHS, funding for the Educational and Volunteer Coordinator role is provided by grants from the Library of Congress and Wells Fargo.

ABOUT THE S.C.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Founded in 1855 and headquartered in Charleston, S.C., the South Carolina Historical Society (SCHS) is the state’s oldest historical society and its largest repository of documents, books, manuscripts and maps about South Carolina history. The SCHS is a private, non-profit organization that relies solely on the generosity of its members to preserve and extend awareness of South Carolina history. The mission of the SCHS is to expand, preserve and make accessible its invaluable collection, and to encourage interest and pride in the rich historical legacy of South Carolina. The SCHS headquarters, the Fireproof Building, is currently undergoing a massive renovation with plans to reopen in mid-2018. Once completed, it will house the new SCHS Museum, as well as team offices and an event space. For more information, visit www.schistory.org.