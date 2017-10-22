Help For Veterans Holds September Meeting

Minutes from September 21 Meeting

Chairman Johnnie Daniels opened the meeting with prayer.

Ten members present that gave the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

Secretary read minutes from August meeting. Motion made and seconded and approved to accept minutes.

The treasure’s report was given stating that $2356.30 was in the account. Motion made and seconded and approved to accept report.

Members present discussed October 19 Health Fair Day.

Mildred Mishue discussed placing flyers about the fair at businesses in the area.

Dessert and soft drinks for the members present were provided by Mildred Mishue.

Members discussed ways to get tables and chairs set up for the Health Fair.

City Councilman Johnny Eller advised he would talk with City of Dillon City Manager Glenn Wagner about getting some assistance with setting up tables for the fair.

Chairman Daniels advised that donations were still needed for food donations.

Chairman Daniels advised that the next official meeting would be November 19.

Chairman Daniels thanked the American Legion for the use of their facilities.

Councilman Eller brought up old business about progress on a van for transporting veterans to the VA clinics and hospitals.

Member and head of Dillon Red Cross, James Leslie inquired about qualified van drivers.

A motion was made, seconded and approved to use the bank account to pay for the food for the fair if donations were insufficient.

Member Levern Hayes advised that some persons attending the fair might just be looking for handouts desiring to sneak extra food and personal items from the event. Hayes is a holder of the Dillon County Veteran of the Year Award. Hayes was not referring to veterans but persons claiming to be veterans.

A motion was made, seconded and approved to adjourn the meeting.