Domestic Violence Seminar Planned

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In recognition of this, a free seminar will be held called “Tragedy To Triumph” on Saturday, October 28 from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Sign-in/registration is from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

The seminar is being held at True Evidence Ministries (Pastor Kenneth McGill), 2145 Highway 41 South, Lake View.

The facilitator is Regena Townsend, Victims’ Advocate for the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Come hear survivor stories and testimonies first hand and receive lots of information. Listen, ask questions, and learn.

For more information, call Regena at 843-774-1432.