Services for Christine Rogers Hulon will be held 4:00 p.m. Friday at the Dillon Church of God with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mrs. Hulon, 84, died Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at her residence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, January 17, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Thornie Rogers and Maxie Hyatt Rogers. She was a member of the Dillon Church of God, and was the widow of the late Junior Hulon.

Survivors include her sons, Sheriff Major L. (Cynthia) Hulon, and Tommy Hulon, both of Dillon; grandchildren, Paula Hulon Collins (Jamey), Marshall Hulon (Brandi), Presley Hulon, and Avery Hulon; great-grandchildren, Noah, Lilly, Nickolas, Daniel, Leanna, Cooper, and Nicholas; sister, Dorothy Small of Florida; brother, Billy Ray Butler of Florida.

Memorials may be made to the Dillon Church of God, 701 Hwy. 301 S., Dillon, SC 29536.