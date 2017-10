Help For Veterans, Inc., held a successful health fair on Thursday at the City of Dillon Wellness Center. Numerous exhibitors participated. Several veterans and their families were in attendance. Lunch was served. The day prior the Lake View High School football team help set up the event. Many veterans commented that they thought this was beneficial event.

