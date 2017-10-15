Mrs. Mary Catherine Rogers Beaver, 84, passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church, and other times at 1005 Jewell Court, Dillon.

Born in Floyd Dale, Dillon County, SC, April 29, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Archie Burn and Kathleen Wethington Rogers. She was a loyal and faithful member for over 70 years of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and retired from South Carolina National Bank in Dillon.

Survivors include her children, Roger Beaver of North Myrtle Beach, Brenda (David) Morrell of Nashville, TN, and Pat (Fonda) Beaver of Rock Hill, SC; grandchildren, Kevin (Carolina) Morrell, Lindsay (Tyler) Kilgore, Mary Addison Beaver, and Elliott Beaver; great-grandchildren, Grace Morrell, Gabe Morrell, Channing Kilgore, and Paige Kilgore; brother, Jimmy (Harriett) Rogers of Greenville; numerous special nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Beaver was preceded in death by her husband, Robert O. Beaver; a brother, Carlisle Rogers; sisters, Margaret Crumpler, and Bernice McBride.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Heritage Home of Florence and her caregivers Mary Beth Cummings and Sue McCormick, and special thanks to Hospice of South Carolina.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Kitchen Fund, 1625 Hwy 57 South, Dillon, SC 29536.