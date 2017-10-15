Malcolm Hershel Alford, 86, died Monday, October 2, 2017, at Rockwell Memory Care in Fenton, Michigan.

Funeral services were held 12:00 p.m. Sunday, October 8, 2017, at Cooper Funeral Home with burial in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00-12-00 prior to the service at the funeral home.

Born in Horry County, March 16, 1931, he was the son of the late William Gordon Alford and Reba Willoughby Alford.

Survivors include his daughter, Vicki (Dennis) Jarvi of Holly, MI; grandchildren, Jennifer Bair-Boger (Jerry) and Jeffrey Jarvi; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Brenna, Brady, and Danielle; sisters, Bernice Alford Summerlin and Juanice Alford Terry; nephews and nieces, Jack (Darlene) Alford, John (Robin) Alford, Joe (Sandy) Summerlin, Donna (Jeff) Everett, Janet (Chuck) Windham, Tina Summerlin, Stanley (Donia) Terry, Melissa (Roger) Stalbard, and Duane (Sidney) Terry; cousin, Lonzo Israel & son, Carl Israel.

Mr. Alford was preceded in death by his sisters, Gladys Everhardt and Grace Herring; and a brother, Carlie Alford.