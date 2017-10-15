Graveside services for Larry R. Grimsley were held 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation was held 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. prior to the service at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mr. Grimsley, 67, died Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at his residence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, October 8, 1949, he was the son of the late Lewis Grimsley and Myrtle Jackson Grimsley.

Survivors include his children, Russell Shane (Debbie) Grimsley of Fairmont, NC, Larry Oliver Grimsley of Wilmington, NC, and Bobby Lee Hunt (Tanya) of Dillon; grandchildren, Austin “Buckshot” Grimsley, and Harley Grimsley; brothers and sisters, Dale Miller (Chris) of Latta, Jill Grimsley of Fairmont, NC, Leroy Grimsley of Dillon, Steve Grimsley of Proctorville, NC, Carolyn Taylor of Shannon, NC, Janice McLean (Grady) of Lumberton, NC, Gail Bourgoin (Jimmy) of Dillon, and Barbara Lee (Roger) of Lumberton, NC.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Verta Grimsley; brothers and sister, Edward Lewis Grimsley, Linda Joyce Grimsley, and Joseph Grimsley.