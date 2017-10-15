Glen Daren Hutchison of Little River, SC, died on Thursday, October 5, 2017 after a brief, but valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 11:00 am at Camp United Methodist Church in Shallotte, NC. Visitation in the church fellowship hall will be immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to either Camp UMC or lustgarten.org, a pancreatic cancer research foundation.

