Death Notices

Theodore Greene died on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at his residence in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. Funeral services for Theodore Greene will be Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 2:00pm at St. Matthew AME Church in Hamer. The family is receiving friends at 2608 Corbbet Road, Dillon, SC.

*

Funeral services for Shirley Ann Smith were Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 2:00pm at St. Matthew AME Church in Hamer, SC. Burial followed in the Magnolia Stateline Cemetery in Hamer, SC. Ms. Smith died on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at her residence in Hamer. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, was in charge of these arrangements.

*

Mother Annie B. Bethea passed away on September 25, 2017 in Philadelphia, PA. Funeral Services will be held 1:00pm Saturday, October 7, 2017 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. John L. Davis Officiating, with burial in Bethel Hill Cemetery. This is another service by the professionals of the House of Thomas Funeral Home of Dillon, SC

*

Mr. James Graham passed away on October 3, 2017 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Fork SC after an extended illness. Funeral Services will be held 2:00pm Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Weston Chapel AME Church, Latta, SC with burial in Rest Haven Cemetery. Friends may call at the home 1337 Skillet Road in Latta. This is another service by the professionals of the House of Thomas Funeral Home of Dillon, SC

*

Nicky Strickland passed away at her residence in Ohio on October 2, 2017. Funeral Services will be held 4:00pm Saturday, October 7, 2017 in the Elder Kevin Thomas Memorial Chapel of The House of Thomas Funeral Home with burial in the Union AME Church Cemetery. This is another service by the professionals of the House of Thomas Funeral Home.

*

Douglas James Page died Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at his residence in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 200 S. 16th Avenue, Dillon, SC.

*

Trina Johnson died on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at MUSC in Charleston, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 401 E. Palmetto Sreet, Dillon, SC.

*

Graveside service for twin infants, Amiyah Storm Brown and Ayden Ny’cere Brown was held on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon, SC. The twin babies died Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina. Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon was in charge of these arrangements.