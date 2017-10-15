Brenda Faye Barfield

Ms. Faye Barfield 68, died Thursday, October 12, 2017 at her home after an illness.

Graveside service will be Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Lake View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Friday . October 13,2017 at Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View, SC

,

Ms. Barfield was born December 12, 1948 in Dillon County, the daughter of the late James Clifford and Magnolia Moody Barfield.

Ms. Barfield is survived by a brother JamesHayes Barfield (Melanie)sisters, Ann Barfield, Ruth Strickland, and Betty Miller.(Wayne); nieces and nephews.

She preceded in death by five brothers and 4 sisters.