Allen Boyd Grant, Sr., 90, died Sunday, October 8, 2017, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Funeral services was held 3:00 p.m. Monday, October 9, 2017, at Dillon First Baptist Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Born in Clarkton, NC, November 24, 1926, he was the son of the late Thurmond Boyd and Hattie Thompson Grant. He attended Lake View High School and was a graduate of the 1945 class. Allen was a World War II U.S. Army Veteran. After being discharged he was employed by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company for 41 years. He was a member of Dillon First Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, Deacon Chairman, taught Sunday School for several years, was a member of the nominating committee, the Building and Grounds Committee, and a member of the Bob Wilder Sunday School Class. Allen was an active member of the ST. Eugene Hospital Helping Hands Committee and a member of the American Legion.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Ella Mae C. Grant of Dillon; son, Allen Boyd Grant, Jr. of Dillon; daughter, Sharon G. Monroe of Fayetteville, NC; 2 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; brother, James A. Grant (Geneva) of Florence; sister, Gladys G. Hayes of Florence. He loved and enjoyed several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give thanks to Hospice of South Carolina for the services given to our loved one. We appreciate them very much.

Memorials may be made to Dillon First Baptist Church, 400 North 4th Avenue, Dillon, SC 29536.