STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF DILLON

South Carolina Department of Social Services,

Plaintiff,

vs.

Ja’Quawn Lester

Jasmine Anthony Defendants.

IN THE INTEREST OF:

Ja’Keem Lester DOB: 2/11/2015

Minors Under the Age of 18

IN THE FAMILY FOURTH JUDICIAL COURT CIRCUIT

2016-DR-17-257

SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF HEARING

TO DEFENDANT: Ja’Quawn Lester

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the complaint for termination of your parental rights in and to the minor child in this action, the original of which has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County at 301 West Main Street, Dillon, SC 29536 on September 19, 2017 a copy of which will be delivered to you upon request; and to serve a copy of your answer to the complaint upon the undersigned attorney for the Plaintiff at John D. McInnis, 304 West Harrison St., Dillon, SC , within thirty (30) days following the date of service upon you, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the complaint within the time stated, the Plaintiff will apply for judgment by default against the Defendant for the relief demanded in the complaint.

NOTICE OF HEARING

You are hereby notified that a hearing will be held in the Family Court in Dillon County, South Carolina, on the 14th day of December, 2017 at 2:00 P.M.

S. C. DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

John D. McInnis

Attorney for Plaintiff

South Carolina Department of Social Services

304 West Harrison Street

Dillon, SC 29536

(843) 774-8236

SC Bar No.: 3833