American Scrappers Establishing Operations In Lake View

American Scrappers is establishing operations in Dillon County with the launch of a new distribution and logistics center. The company’s $15.5 million investment is expected to create 200 new jobs.

With this project, American Scrappers is establishing a distribution center, container storage, logistics operations and a hydroponic facility at 611 Heritage Drive in Lake View, allowing the company to serve the east coast of North America. With a successful history in logistics and business development, American Scrappers will be conducting its hydroponics operations under the name East Nile Farms.

“Today is a great day in Dillon County and a great day for the Lake View community. This $15.5 million investment and 200 new jobs shows the commitment that American Scrappers have to our community, and the entire community is thankful for this announcement today,” said Dillon County Council Chairman Archie Scott.

Hiring for the new positions is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2017. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

Governor Henry McMaster said, “Today’s announcement represents another big win for one of South Carolina’s rural communities. We are proud that American Scrappers has decided to invest in Dillon County, and I look forward to watching them grow and thrive there for years to come.”

“Dillon County really does have it all: available buildings, infrastructure, talented workforce, an inland port, great logistics and a business-friendly environment. For our team, the decision to locate in Lake View and in Dillon County was an easy one and we look forward to growing in this community for many years to come,” said American Scrappers President Otis Neal.

“We would like to welcome American Scrappers to the Lake View community and we look forward to a long and prosperous working relationship. They believe in the Lake View community and we believe in them. They are a good fit for our community,” said Matthew Elvington, mayor of Lake View.

