ORDER APPOINTING GUARDIAN AD LITEM -C/A NO. 2017-CP-17-00435

ORDER APPOINTING GUARDIAN AD LITEM

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF DILLON IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS C/A NO. 2017-CP-17-00435

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, Plaintiff vs. Milton Henson, Individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Arnetha Henson; Elijah Blue, Jr. aka Elisha Blue, Jr., Dartisha Henson, Michael Leon Henson aka Michael L. Henson, Tommy Lee Henson, Mitchell Henson, Eleanor German, Valerie Martin, Mack O. Henson, Helen Williamson aka Helen Simms, Debra Ann Henson, The Personal Representative, if any, whose name is unknown of the Estate of Pricilla Blue, Any Heirs-at-Law or Devisees of Priscilla Blue, Deceased, their heirs, Personal Representatives, Administrators, Successors and Assigns, and all other persons entitled to claim through them; all unknown persons with any right, title or interest in the real estate described herein; also any persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, being a class designated as John Doe; and any unknown minors or persons under a disability being a class designated as Richard Roe, The United States of America, by and through its agency, the Internal Revenue Service, and South Carolina State Housing Finance And Development Authority as Administrator of the SC Housing Trust Fund, Defendants. It appearing to the satisfaction of the Court, upon reading the Motion for the Appointment of Kelley Y. Woody, Esquire as Guardian ad Litem for all unknown persons and persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America (which are constituted as a class designated as “John Doe”) and any unknown minors and persons who may be under a disability (which are constituted as a class designated as “Richard Roe”), it is ORDERED that, pursuant to Rule 17, SCRCP, Kelley Y. Woody, Esquire is appointed Guardian ad Litem on behalf of all unknown persons and persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America (constituted as a class and designated as “John Doe”), all unknown minors or persons under a disability (constituted as a class and designated as “Richard Roe”), all of which have or may claim to have some interest in the property that is the subject of this action, commonly known as 3204 Stackhouse Road, Latta, SC 29565, that Kelley Y. Woody, Esquire is empowered and directed to appear on behalf of and represent all unknown persons and persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, constituted as a class and designated as “John Doe”, all unknown minors and persons under a disability, constituted as a class and designated as “Richard Roe”, unless the Defendants, or someone acting on their behalf, shall, within thirty (30) days after service of a copy of this Order as directed below, procure the appointment of a Guardian or Guardians ad Litem for the Defendants constituted as a class designated as “John Doe” or “Richard Roe”. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that a copy of this Order shall be served upon the unknown Defendants by publication in the The Dillon Herald, a newspaper of general circulation in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, once a week for three (3) consecutive weeks, together with the Summons in the above entitled action. SUMMONS AND NOTICE TO THE DEFENDANT(S) ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WITH ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED HEREIN; ALSO ANY PERSONS WHO MAY BE IN THE MILITARY SERVICE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, BEING A CLASS DESIGNATED AS JOHN DOE; AND ANY UNKNOWN MINORS OR PERSONS UNDER A DISABILITY BEING A CLASS DESIGNATED AS RICHARD ROE; YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in the above action, a copy which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned at their offices, 2838 Devine Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29205, within thirty (30) days after service upon you, exclusive of the day of such service, and, if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for relief demanded in the Complaint. NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the original Complaint in this action was filed in the office

of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on August 29, 2017. NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an action has been commenced and is now pending or is about to be commenced in the Circuit Court upon the complaint of the above named Plaintiff against the above named Defendant for the purpose of foreclosing a certain mortgage of real estate heretofore given by Odell Henson and Arnetha Henson to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company bearing date of July 25, 1997 and recorded July 29, 1997 in Mortgage Book 377 at Page 154 in the Register of Mesne Conveyances/Register of Deeds/Clerk of Court for Dillon County, in the original principal sum of Thirty Two Thousand Four Hundred Thirteen and 46/100 Dollars ($32,413.46). Thereafter, by assignment recorded May 30, 2017 in Book 812 at Page 192, the mortgage was assigned to Citifinancial Servicing LLC; thereafter, by assignment recorded May 30, 2017 in Book 812 at Page 193, the mortgage was assigned to the Plaintiff., and that the premises effected by said mortgage and by the foreclosure thereof are situated in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, and is described as follows: All that certain piece, parcel, or lot of land, situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, and being shown and designated as Lot #1 on a map of Floydale Development, surveyed for Kever Benton by Lind Surveying Company, dated May 6, 1970, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 11 at Page 40. Said lot being subject to restrictive covenants of Floydale Development as recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Deed Book 119 at Page 208. TMS No. 121-05-00-059 Property Address: 3204 Stackhouse Road, Latta, SC 29565 Riley Pope & Laney, LLC Post Office Box 11412 Columbia, South Carolina 29211 Telephone (803) 799-9993 Attorneys for Plaintiff