New Dillon County Theatre Season Announced

The Dillon County Theatre Board is proud to announce their new season.

The Dillon County Theatre is thrilled to be collaborating with Coastal Stage Productions which is a traveling theatre company dedicated to bringing diverse, high quality productions to small communities across South Carolina and Coastal Georgia. Coastal Stage Productions is based in Ridgeland, SC and has more than twenty-five years of combined experience on stage and behind the scenes.

The goal of Coastal Stage Productions is to share wonderful experiences and a love of theatre with as many actors and patrons as possible. It is with great pride and anticipation that The Dillon County Theatre is including three Coastal Stage Productions’ shows in our 2017-2018 season.

Coastal Stage Productions:

The Dixie Swim Club

Comedy

Sunday, October 8, 2017

2:30 p.m.

Five Southern women, whose friendships began many years ago on their college swim team, set aside a long weekend every August to recharge those relationships. Free from husbands, kids and jobs, they meet at the same beach cottage on North Carolina’s Outer Banks to catch up, laugh and meddle in each other’s lives. THE DIXIE SWIM CLUB focuses on four of those weekends and spans a period of thirty-three years. Sheree, the spunky team captain, desperately tries to maintain her organized and “perfect” life, and continues to be the group’s leader. Dinah, the wisecracking overachiever, is a career dynamo. But her victories in the courtroom are in stark contrast to the frustrations of her personal life. Lexie, pampered and outspoken, is determined to hold on to her looks and youth as long as possible. She enjoys being married- over and over and over again. The self-deprecating and acerbic Vernadette, acutely aware of the dark cloud that hovers over her life, has decided to just give in and embrace the chaos. And sweet, eager-to-please Jeri Neal experiences a late entry into motherhood that takes them all by surprise. As their lives unfold and the years pass, these women increasingly rely on one another, through advice and raucous repartee, to get through the challenges that life flings at them. THE DIXIE SWIM CLUB is the story of these five unforgettable women- a hilarious and touching comedy about friendships that last forever. Appropriate for all audiences.

Dillon County Theatre Annual Veterans Day Salute

Coordinated by James Lockemy and Robin Thompson

Sunday, November 12, 2017

2:30 p.m.

A time honored tradition of the Dillon County Theatre recognizing veterans under the direction of Judge James Lockemy and Robin Thompson. Our program will honor all veterans for their service and sacrifice through spoken word, image, and song. This year’s event will observe the 100th Anniversary of World War I. Please join us in celebrating our veterans, our common love of our nation, and the unifying spirit of faith, service, and country. Appropriate for all audiences.

Coastal Stage Productions:

Southern Hospitality

Comedy

Saturday March 3, 2018

7:30 p.m.

Fayro, Texas, is in danger of disappearing, and it’s up to the Futrelle sisters to save it from extinction. Ever since the Super SmartMart and the rendering plant closed, folks have been leaving Fayro in droves, but Honey Raye, with a major assist from her former nemesis, Geneva Musgrave, has come up with a possible solution. It seems a salsa manufacturing factory is looking to relocate, and a company representative is headed to Fayro on a scouting mission. Honey Raye, as the president of the Chamber of Commerce, makes promises that are not to be believed in order to woo the rep to choose Fayro. In fact, Honey Raye has told them that on the very weekend of the rep’s visit, the town just happens to be having their biggest celebration of the year: “Fayro Days,” which includes a craft show, a pet costume parade, a beauty pageant and a huge Civil War battle reenactment. So now it’s up to the citizens of Fayro to quickly make her promises a reality. But how the Futrelle sisters and the other citizens of Fayro, including sweet, simple Raynerd Chisum, pull together and save their town is a testament to Southern strength and ingenuity- and a recipe for total hilarity. Appropriate for all audiences.

Coastal Stage Productions:

Della’s Diner

A Country Western Musical

Saturday, June 9, 2018

7:30 p.m.

Della is the sassy, big-hearted café owner who dispenses love, wisdom and moral advice to the parade of odd balls who come and go from her cozy diner on Morning Glory Mountain. Della’s daughter Ramona is returning from New York where she made her national singing debut on The Tonight Show. However, Ramona is shocked to learn that her arch-nemesis, country music diva Connie Sue Day, has been released from prison and is making her way back to Morning Glory Mountain. Meanwhile, Della’s husband, survivalist Ricky Jim Robinson, is digging a bomb shelter and preparing to face off with Ramona’s red-white-and-blue husband, Sheriff Ronnie Frank Flaugher. While Della is trying to keep her family from killing each other, a stranger arrives in the diner with ties to Della’s past… if only they would let him speak. If all of this isn’t enough, Della discovers that her chili is radioactive- and has been for years! DELLA’S DINER is a hilarious musical comedy soap opera full of non-stop surprises, twists and turns. With original show tunes like “Side of Fries”, “Satisfaction Guaranteed”, “Halfway to Heaven” and “All American Male”, DELLA’S DINER is a crowd-pleaser with nothing but fun and laughter on the menu. Appropriate for all audiences.

Please help the Theatre to make our 2017-2018 Season one of our best with your encouragement, not only financially but with your attendance at the events as well. The Dillon County Theatre is proud of its performances and deeply appreciative of your support.