Nominations For Veteran Of Year Sought

Nominations are being sought for the Dillon County Veteran of the Year.

Applications must be turned in to the Dillon County Veterans Affairs Office, Room 302, in the City-County Complex Bldg., 401 W. Main Street, Dillon, SC 29536, by 5:00 p.m., Friday, October 20, 2017. Direct any inquiries to jhugginscvao@aol.com

The “NOMINEE” (Veteran Per U.S. Code, Title 38, Part 1, Chpt. 1, Section 101) must have served on Active Duty for the time period specified in any branch of the U.S. Military Armed Forces. This includes “Federally Activated” (not state by order of the Governor ) National Guard and Reserve members. Discharge (DD 214) MUST have been “Under Conditions OTHER than dishonorable.” Active duty period(s) must be able to be verified. You must submit a copy of a discharge/DD Form 214/WD/or AGO form with the application.

• Name submitted must be a living Veteran of Dillon County, SC.

• Official documentation (i.e. discharge Under Honorable Conditions) required with application to verify military service. (A copy “MAY BE” at the Veterans Affairs office if you do not have one in your possession).

• Veteran of the Year 2017 will be selected by the past Dillon County Veterans of the year and will be named/honored at our annual Veterans Day Ceremony to be held November 10, 2017.

• Attach your “LEGIBLE” response on a separate sheet of “lined paper”/or typed, to this application/nomination sheet as to why you think this Veteran should be selected as the Veteran of the Year for 2017.

• You must record your reasons/facts and describe his/her contributions to our Dillon county citizens at large, and ESPECIALLY service to the Dillon County Veterans community.

DILLON COUNTY VETERAN OF THE YEAR 2017

I hereby NOMINATE: ___________________________________________________________

Veterans Address:_______________________________________________________

Phone Number: ___________________________

Branch of Service:______________________

Date Entered Active Duty:______________________

Discharge Date:_____________________

Type Discharge: ______________________________(i.e.Honorable, etc.) – MUST be attached.

Submitted By:____________________________________________________________

Address/Phone Number/email address: ______________________________________________________________

_______________________________________/_______________________.

Please include why you think this Veteran should be selected as the Veteran of the Year for 2017.