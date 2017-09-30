Mr. Knox McLean died Sunday, September 17, 2017 at home after an illness.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Lake View. Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery directed by Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 19, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. McLean was born in Hampton, Virginia, the son of the late Carl Knox McLean and Gladys F. McLean Scott. He was a member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church, Cerro Gordo, NC. Mr. McLean was also a member of the Fishers of Men prayer breakfast and the Dillon County Fire Department.

Mr. McLean is survived by his wife, Elaine Jackson McLean of the home; daughters, Christie McLean Strickland (Allen) of Lake View and Jackie McLean (Julie) of Florence, SC; son in law, Nelson Rogers of Lake View; brother, Bobby McLean (Judy) of Lake View; sisters, Marilyn Garner and Judy Carabo; sister in law, Frances Scott of Lake View; grandchildren, Jessica Rogers, Leah Stiles (Charles), Taylor Tucker, Troy Bryant and Jared Rogers and his nieces and nephews.

Mr. McLean was preceded in death by his son, Carl Knox McLean; daughter, Robyn McLean Rogers and brother, Bill Scott.

Memorials may be made to Cherry Grove Baptist Church, 9833 Swamp Fox Hwy. W, Cerro Gordo, NC or the American Cancer Society.