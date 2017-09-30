Mr. Knox McLean died Sunday, September 17, 2017 at home after an illness.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Lake View. Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery directed by Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 19, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. McLean was born in Hampton, Virginia, the son of the late Carl Knox McLean and Gladys F. McLean Scott. He was a member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church, Cerro Gordo, NC. Mr. McLean was also a member of the Fishers of Men prayer breakfast and the Dillon County Fire Department.
Mr. McLean is survived by his wife, Elaine Jackson McLean of the home; daughters, Christie McLean Strickland (Allen) of Lake View and Jackie McLean (Julie) of Florence, SC; son in law, Nelson Rogers of Lake View; brother, Bobby McLean (Judy) of Lake View; sisters, Marilyn Garner and Judy Carabo; sister in law, Frances Scott of Lake View; grandchildren, Jessica Rogers, Leah Stiles (Charles), Taylor Tucker, Troy Bryant and Jared Rogers and his nieces and nephews.
Mr. McLean was preceded in death by his son, Carl Knox McLean; daughter, Robyn McLean Rogers and brother, Bill Scott.
Memorials may be made to Cherry Grove Baptist Church, 9833 Swamp Fox Hwy. W, Cerro Gordo, NC or the American Cancer Society.
Knox McLean
by•
Mr. Knox McLean died Sunday, September 17, 2017 at home after an illness.