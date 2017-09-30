Benefit To Be Held For Ernie Hyatt On Oct. 12th

A benefit is being held for Ernie Hyatt on October 12.

Ernie Hyatt resides in Latta with his wife, Cindy McMillan Hyatt. They are members of East Dillon Baptist Church.

Ernie, a cancre patient, is now under Hospice care.

Cooks for Christ is raising funds to help with unpaid medical bills as well as ongoing medical expenses. Ernie’s benefit will be held Thursday, October 12, 2017 at the Latta Fire Department at 101 W. Bamberg St., Latta, SC. Lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and dinner will be served from 4:00 pm until 7:00 p.m. A bake sale will be held all day. Plates for lunch and dinner can be delivered for orders of 7 or more plates. To donate, please make checks payable to Ernie Hyatt Medical Fund.

The menu consists of a delicious meal of chicken bog, green beans, slaw and bread.

For additional information, please contact: Kathy Rowell (843-245-5586), Pam Hyatt Wilkes (843-841-1002), Keith McDaniel (843-632-2597), or Sandra Ivey (843-663-4141).