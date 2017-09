Several Wanted By Sheriff’s Office On Outstanding Warrants

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the following on outstanding warrants. If you are this person or if you know the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432. Any questions about this list should be directed to the Sheriff’s Office.

TRACY J. CAULDER

6471 CATFISH CT.

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR

FRAUDULENT CHECKS

NICHOLAS O’BRIAN LAMPLEY

705 8TH AVENUE

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR ASSAULT & BATTERY

RICHARD CHARLES MCARTHUR

2726 BERMUDA RD

LAKE VIEW, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANT FOR DUS

LORENZO DIXON

WEST HARRISON STREET

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR

BURGLARY AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

TESHAMA DARRELL GREER

705 W. CLEVELAND STREET

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR PETIT

LARCENY

RODERICK DRAWHORN

106 CHARLES STREET

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

JOHNNY TOOT-TOOT SENDROPOLI LEACH

2325 WORSHIP STREET

LITTLE ROCK, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR ASSAULT & BATTERY

ANGELA LOCKLEAR

2309 HWY 9 WEST

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

ATTEMPTED MURDER

JAMES CHRISTOPHER DAVIS

1424 TREY CT

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY

BILLY KERSEY

927 BAY CATFISH RD

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

ATTEMPTED MURDER

QYSHYA TIERRA EADDY

1010 NORTH

MCKENZIE RD

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR BREAKING INTO VEHICLE,

BURGLARY, MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY AND TRESPASSING

JOAQUIN H.

SALEZAR-RAMON

1521 SANDY ACRES DR.

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANTS FOR

SPEEDING AND DRIVING

WITHOUT A LICENSE.

JERMAINE M. WILSON

1020 BASS MILL RD

SELLERS, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANT FOR DUS

ANTHONY SWINDLER

109 W. PALMETTO STREET

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLENCE.

TYRONE BETHEA

1308 SYCAMORE DR.

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR PETIT LARCENY

JOSHUA DEWITT SAVEDGE

3115 HWY 57 SOUTH

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANT FOR DUS

DORRIAN T. SELLERS

1010 OLD EBENEZER RD

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANTS FOR

DISORDERLY CONDUCT AND POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

LEO LOCKLEAR

900 OSCAR DR.

HAMER, S.C.

OUTSTANING ARREST WARRANT FOR PETIT LARCENY

ANGELA RIPPY

2423 KELLY COURT

HAMER, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR PETIT LARCENY