Thursday Nite Live in D.C. featured Bad Alibi this week. Their special blend of country and rock delighted the largest audience yet. They sang their own single, Carolina Tans. Next week is the final performance of the series featuring the Jebb Mac Band.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald

Click once to bring a photo into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.