Dillon District Four Teachers Of The Year Recognized (with video and photo gallery)

Ashleigh Paige Baxley, first grade teacher at East Elementary School, was named the 2017-2018 Teacher of the Year at the annual banquet held on Monday, September 18, 2017. Mrs. Baxley and seven colleagues representing their schools attended the banquet with district administrators, board members, and special guests.

The annual banquet was held in the foyer of the auditorium located at 1738 Highway 301 North. After a delicious dinner was served, principals introduced school representatives and shared attributes that contributed to their selection for this honor.

Each school’s 2017-2018 Teacher of the Year representative was presented with a crystal gift from the Board of Trustees. Presentations were made by superintendent, D. Ray Rogers, and board chairman, Ethel Taylor. After school administrators recognized their representatives and board presentations were made, Horace Mann Insurance agents, David Stanley and Crystal Ratley, recognized each recipient with a monetary award and thanked them for their service.

Dillon School District Four Superintendent, Ray Rogers, shared his admiration and appreciation to all candidates before announcing the district winner. As the district’s 2017-2018 District Teacher of the Year, Mrs. Baxley received a monetary award and an engraved watch denoting this special honor. As the district’s representative, Mrs. Baxley will complete the 2019 State Teacher of the Year Application packet. It will be submitted to the South Carolina Department of Education for the statewide competition.

School representatives recognized with Mrs. Baxley included: Sharon Leonard, teacher at South Elementary, Bebe Peele, teacher at Stewart Heights Elementary, Nicole Elvington, teacher at Lake View Elementary, Michele Smith, teacher at Gordon Elementary, Amy Roberts, teacher at Dillon Middle School, Felicia McCollum, teacher at Dillon High School, and Daryl King, teacher at Lake View High School.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald

Click once to bring a photo into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.

