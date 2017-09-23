PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Middle School Principal Calls On Pastors To Be More Involved With School

By Betsy Finklea

A special breakfast designed to encourage the involvement of ministers and youth pastors with Dillon Middle School students who attend their churches was held recently hosted by the DMS student council and administration.

Principal Rodney Cook welcomed the pastors and made opening remarks. Logan Miller, the current president of what is the first student council at DMS, also made remarks. She was joined at the breakfast by her fellow officers, Vice-President Logan Grice, Secretary Mya Huggins, and Treasurer Janiya McGill. Prayer was given by teacher, Ronald Hughes.

Among the churches represented were Dillon Second Baptist Church, East Dillon Baptist Church, Beulah Baptist Church, Hamer Church of God, First Baptist Church of Dillon, Dillon First Presbyterian church, Dillon Church of God, Lighthouse Full Gospel Church, Marshill Bible Way Church, and Main Street United Methodist Church.

Guests enjoyed a delicious breakfast prepared by the school cafeteria staff of scrambled eggs, grits, bacon, sausage patties, and toast.

After breakfast, comments were given by various DMS departments. Kathi Campbell, Curriculum Specialist, stressed the importance of reading. She talked about Read To Succeed, Success For All, and Expert 21. She said when students leave DMS over 60 percent are reading on grade level. She said that funds are being used to building classroom libraries where students can read for enjoyment.

They are working to help students build vocabulary, comprehension, and writing abilities. She also talked about the classes they offer in their curriculum including required and elective classes.

Kim Hyatt, the Title I facilitator, discussed Title I. Title I, which are federal funds, is based on free and reduced lunch. She said they use these extra resources to help students meet the state standards. Hyatt said they encourage parents to be involved with the school and talked about the school-home partnership.

Jane Crawford, School Counselor, spoke about the guidance department. She spoke about some of the situations that she deals with as a counselor. She said they are dealing with so many hurt children, who need a great deal. She said the invitation is extended for help.

Amy Roberts, a teacher and the Student Council sponsor, talked about extra-curricular activities including Student Council and the Junior Beta Club. She said they are adding members to the Junior Beta Club, which now has more than 100 members, each year. She is proud of their academics at the school.

Shirl Carter, a teacher and middle school athletic director, talked about the various sports offered including football, volleyball, basketball, baseball, and softball. She said there is no cheerleading, but that have a student cheer section.

Rebecca Strickland, teacher, spoke about the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

After all teachers spoke, Principal Rodney Cook then talked about the reason for the breakfast meeting. He said as a school that there is only so much that they can do. Cook said while academics are important that the students’ well-being was most important and that is why he had the pastors here.

Cook said they had 730 kids, ages 11-14, who attend the school. He said they would be making choices in the next few years that can affect them for the rest of their lives.

Cook said that’s why they need pastors to be visible in the school if they only come by to say hi.

He asked that the pastors speak to their congregations about the importance of education. He said so many kids have the idea that it isn’t cool to be smart. He wants all students to be doing their best and so he asked pastors to stress this with their congregations.

A third thing he asked is that the pastors and their congregations keep the district office, teachers, administrators, staff, cafeteria workers, and schools in prayer.

He referred to a handout that he had passed out which was an article by a well-known area educator, Allie Brooks, Jr., which talked about the impact of adult efforts in our schools. He said the “we” in education is both the school and community.

After Cook made his request to the pastors, he answered questions from the group.

A tour of the Dillon Middle School campus as led by Dr. Walter Jackson, assistant principal, and Mike McRae, assistant principal.

Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald

